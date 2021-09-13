Houston Humane Society offering tips for pet owners amid Hurricane Nicholas preparations
article
HOUSTON - As residents prepare for Hurricane Nicholas, the Houston Humane Society is urging pet owners to ensure they also keep their furry friends safe as well.
LATEST UPDATES: Nicholas strengthens Category 1 hurricane, expected to make landfall late
Nicholas is expected to make landfall Monday night, bringing several inches of rain and floods.
MORE: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for 17 counties as Nicholas moves toward SE Texas
Here are some helpful tips the Humane Society shared:
Advertisement
- Bring Them Inside – Make room for your pets indoors. Set aside some blankets or towels for your pet to lay on. Crate pets or secure them in a room where they feel safe during the storm.
- Provide Safe & Dry Area – If unable to bring them inside, have the pet in a safe covered area on higher ground. Ensure all coverings are prepared to sustain high winds.
- Stock Up on Water, Food, and Medication – Ensure your pet has 2-week supply of food, water and necessary supplies.
- Register Your Pet’s Microchip – Keep information updated. This will help you be re-united with your pet if he/she becomes lost and is turned in to a shelter or vet clinic.
- Make a Plan and Have your Disaster Kit Ready – You want to be prepared if the storm impacts your area.