Houston Humane Society offering tips for pet owners amid Hurricane Nicholas preparations

As residents prepare for Hurricane Nicholas, the Houston Humane Society is urging pet owners to ensure they also keep their furry friends safe as well.

LATEST UPDATES: Nicholas strengthens Category 1 hurricane, expected to make landfall late

Nicholas is expected to make landfall Monday night, bringing several inches of rain and floods.

MORE: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for 17 counties as Nicholas moves toward SE Texas

Here are some helpful tips the Humane Society shared:

Bring Them Inside – Make room for your pets indoors. Set aside some blankets or towels for your pet to lay on. Crate pets or secure them in a room where they feel safe during the storm.

Provide Safe & Dry Area – If unable to bring them inside, have the pet in a safe covered area on higher ground. Ensure all coverings are prepared to sustain high winds.

Stock Up on Water, Food, and Medication – Ensure your pet has 2-week supply of food, water and necessary supplies.

Register Your Pet’s Microchip – Keep information updated. This will help you be re-united with your pet if he/she becomes lost and is turned in to a shelter or vet clinic.