Suspected stolen tailgate leads to shootout between 6 along East Freeway

The Brief The shooting was reported along the East Freeway near Waco Street. Three people confronted three others for allegedly stealing the tailgate from one of their trucks. One person is injured, two fled, and the remaining three are cooperating with police.



One person is in a hospital after a suspected stolen tailgate led to a shootout between six people in Houston's Fifth Ward.

Houston East Freeway shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday along the freeway near Waco Street.

According to Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson, the situation stems from Tuesday when a man's tailgate was stolen from his pickup truck.

The man went onto the internet and found a similar tailgate for sale.

Police say the theft victim and two of his friends met three other people who were selling the tailgate that was seen online. Everyone involved was reportedly armed.

An argument broke out at the scene, leading to a shootout.

(Photo credit: Houston Police Department)

One person from the selling group was shot. Lt. Crowson said that person was hospitalized and is expected to recover.

The other two from the selling group fled the scene before police arrived.

The three people from the buyers group are said to be cooperating with police.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

It hasn't been confirmed if the tailgate that was being sold was the same one that was stolen the day before.