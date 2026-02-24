Montgomery County crime: Man charged after secretly administering abortion drug against mother's will

The Brief A man has been charged with aggravated assault after officials say he administered an abortion drug against the mother's will. Officials said Jon Rueben Gabriel Demeter, 25, of Spring, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury-family violence. An investigation revealed Demeter had previously attempted to convince the mother to undergo an abortion on multiple occasions, even offering to pay for her to travel out of state.



A man has been charged with aggravated assault after officials say he administered an abortion drug against the mother's will.

What we know:

Officials said Jon Rueben Gabriel Demeter, 25, of Spring, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury-family violence. Authorities said there is a possibility that further charges will be added or enhanced once evidence processing is complete.

Jon Rueben Gabriel Demeter

The backstory:

Officials said they were called out to a hospital in The Woodlands regarding a patient experiencing a miscarriage under suspicious circumstances.

Authorities said the victim informed them she believed the father of her baby had administered a drug to her without her knowledge or consent to terminate her pregnancy.

The child, named Presley Mae by her mother, was stillborn at the hospital.

An investigation revealed Demeter had previously attempted to convince the mother to undergo an abortion on multiple occasions, even offering to pay for her to travel out of state.

Officials said the mother repeatedly refused, expressing her firm intent to carry the pregnancy to term.

Further investigation revealed that Demeter obtained abortion medication and covertly administered the medication to the mother without her knowledge and consent with the specific intent to cause the death of the unborn child.

Demeter was arrested on Monday and is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on no bond.

What they're saying:

"The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office commends the tireless dedication of our detectives, crime scene investigators, prosecutors, and patrol personnel who worked on this difficult and sensitive case," said Sheriff Wesley Doolittle. "Our thoughts and prayers remain with the mother and her family as they mourn the loss of Presley Mae."