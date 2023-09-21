State regulators have cited the Houston Housing Authority with four environmental violations including the potential contamination of Buffalo Bayou.

The violations involve HHA's controversial $100 million low-income development at 800 Middle Street - a project surrounded by properties laden with legacy toxins.

An investigation conducted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality found contractors working for HHA exposed toxic ash from the City's Velasco trash incinerator plant and then failed to inform the State - an omission that likely allowed contaminants to flow into the bayou in violation of the Texas Water Code.

Previous testing found the ash contains dangerous levels of Arsenic, Barium, Chromium, Lead, Mercury, and Selenium.

The TCEQ also cited HHA for failing to properly document the hazardous waste displaced at the construction site.

Over the past two months State Representative Christina Morales and the Texas Health and Environment Alliance have sounded the alarm contending the property around the 400-unit project is unsafe.

"This latest development heightens our concerns. Not only did they find class two hazardous waste, but it's openly exposed and available for people or animals to come in contact with, in addition to floodwater and run-off making its way into the Bayou. This is very serious," said Jackie Medcalf, founder of THEA.

The Velasco incinerator plant and adjacent ash landfills were shut down decades ago, but the City of Houston never cleaned up the tons of contamination left behind.

"The type of metals found on this property can cause developmental effects. They are carcinogens. They can cause organ failure. There are serious potential health effects to the type of contaminants found at this property," said Medcalf.

HHA has yet to respond to FOX 26's request for comment.