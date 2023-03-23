The FBI says multiple hostages have been rescued and one person is dead after a multi-day operation that led to a large law enforcement presence in north Houston.

On Thursday morning, the FBI confirmed that they were at the scene on Esplanade Blvd. near Greenspoint Drive as "part of law enforcement activity." Multiple other agencies were also present for several hours.

In an update, the FBI confirmed that their agency was involved in a multi-day law enforcement operation to rescue hostages. During the operation, an agent was involved in a shooting, the FBI says.

According to the FBI, no agents are injured, but one person is dead. The FBI also says that all the hostages have been safely rescued.

The FBI says the operation was initiated to assist the Waller County Sheriff’s Office, but no further information has been provided on what prompted the operation.

The scene is being processed by the FBI's Evidence Response Team. The public is asked to avoid the area, but officials say there is no threat to public safety at this time.

An FBI Shooting Incident Review Team will investigate the agent-involved shooting.

"The SIRT will conduct a thorough, factual, and objective investigation of the events. In the interest of protecting the investigation's integrity, we cannot provide any further details at this time," the FBI said, in part, in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.