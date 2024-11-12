Houston Mayor John Whitmire will announce plans for the Reliant Lights Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular today.

During a press conference at 10:30 a.m., we will find out who will be headlining the entertainment when the tree is lit on Dec. 7. This is the celebration’s 105th year.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app!

We will stream the announcement in the live player above and on FOX Local.

FOX 26 is a proud media sponsor of the event. Houston Morning Show's DaLaun Dillard and The Nightcap's Carolina Sanchez will be hosting the event on Dec. 7 at City Hall.