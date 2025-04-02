Tariffs expected to drive up cost of auto repairs, tips to avoid them

The Brief Economists expect tariffs to increase the cost of vehicles and repairs. More than half of all auto parts come from other countries. Drivers are expected to keep their cars longer, and AAA shares some tips for keeping your vehicle running.



President Trump's 25% tariffs on imported cars is set to take effect Thursday, April 3, and on imported auto parts on May 3.

How will tariffs impact car prices and repairs?

Big picture view:

Economists expect these tariffs to drive up the cost of buying both new and used cars, as well as auto repairs.

More than half of all auto parts that make up cars, or are used to repair cars, come from other countries.

That includes engines, transmissions, powertrain parts, and electrical components among others that will be impacted by the tariff.

Auto mechanics are expected to be in high demand, as drivers look to keep their cars longer rather than pay more for a new one.

But some say parts may be harder to come by.

"Car parts are not going to be available. Why? Because most dealerships are going to say, alright, I usually carry $1 million in inventory, but I don’t know what’s going to sell. I don’t know what the consumer is going to want to buy. So I’m going to go to $250,000 only and hold off. And when they come in, and I don’t have it, I say sorry," said Shahe Koulloukian of MAZVO Auto Center.

Tips for keeping your vehicle running longer

What you can do:

AAA is encouraging drivers to keep their vehicles in good repair during its April Car Care Month. It can help reduce the need for more expensive repairs.

In 2024, AAA reported receiving more than 27 million emergency roadside service calls across the country.

Here are some tips from AAA to help keep your vehicle in good working order:

Keep up with oil changes

Ask your mechanic to do a vehicle inspection to see if any repairs need to be made. Some will perform this service for free if you pay for other services or repairs.

Check tire pressure

Check tire condition

And keep all fluids topped off.

Dig deeper:

AAA has an auto repair cost estimator, which you don't have to have a membership to use.

AAA also offers a list of its approved auto repair shops, where members can receive a 10% discount.