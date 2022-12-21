Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
3
Hard Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Chill Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Woman injured in Houston hit-and-run crash after getting off bus on W 43rd St

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police say a woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she was hit by a car that did not stop. A search is underway for the driver.

The crash occurred around 9:10 p.m. in the 6500 block of W 43rd Street.

MORE: Ex-con on parole allegedly commits murder while free from jail on personal recognizance bond

Houston police investigate a hit-and-run crash on W 43rd Street.

Police say the woman had gotten off a bus and went across the street to catch another bus when she was hit by the car.

The driver kept going, police say. The car is believed to be a black, four-door sedan.

MORE: Drunk driver sentenced to several life sentences for killing family of 4

The woman was transported to the hospital. Police say she is believed to be in her 30s.

HPD’s Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating.