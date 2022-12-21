Houston police say a woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she was hit by a car that did not stop. A search is underway for the driver.

The crash occurred around 9:10 p.m. in the 6500 block of W 43rd Street.

MORE: Ex-con on parole allegedly commits murder while free from jail on personal recognizance bond

Houston police investigate a hit-and-run crash on W 43rd Street.

Police say the woman had gotten off a bus and went across the street to catch another bus when she was hit by the car.

The driver kept going, police say. The car is believed to be a black, four-door sedan.

MORE: Drunk driver sentenced to several life sentences for killing family of 4

The woman was transported to the hospital. Police say she is believed to be in her 30s.

HPD’s Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating.