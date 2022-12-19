A drunk driver, who killed a family of four in a crash, has been sentenced to four life sentences Monday, the District Attorney's office announced Monday.

Back in March 2021, Daniel Canada, 37, was driving from Longview visiting from Houston, and was reportedly ongoing 100 miles an hour on FM 2920. That's when he crashed into a car driven by Porsha Branch, 28, around 8:20 p.m.

According to court records, Canada's blood alcohol level was near twice the legal limit and a test found marijuana and Xanax in his system. He walked away from the crash with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Branch's car burst into flames in a seven-car pileup, killing her and her three sons, 7-month-old Drake, Messiah, 2, and King, 5.

Porsha Branch, 28, was killed in a crash after her car burst into flames, along with her three sons 7-month-old Drake, 2-year-old Messiah, and 5-year-old King. (Photo courtesy of Harris County DA's Office)

District Attorney Kim Ogg called the case heartbreaking as a judge Monday handed down four life sentences to Canada. This comes after he was convicted of four counts of intoxication manslaughter in a three-week trial. We're told the life sentences will run concurrently.

"We see more deaths from drunk driving between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day than any other month a year," Ogg said. "This heartbreaking case shows that a single person’s irresponsibility and bad decisions can result in the deaths of multiple people who are completely innocent, including kids."