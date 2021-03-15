Father, husband of victims killed in north Harris Co. crash speaks with FOX 26

A father now heartbroken, in one fell swoop, his wife and three of his kids now gone after a suspected drunk driver rear-ended their car, eventually killing all four inside.

The father, only speaking with FOX 26, tells us they were heading back home from a furniture shop in north Harris County.

"Everything is ruined because of one stupid mistake of a person," said the father, Damian House.

The District Attorney’s office tells FOX 26, they have accepted four counts, including intoxication manslaughter and assault against the driver, Daniel Canada.

28-year-old Porsha House was rear-ended at the intersection of FM 2920 and Gosling Road in North Harris County.

After being hit, it caused a chain reaction involving seven other cars and ultimately catching her care on fire.

Damian is now trying to picture a life without his wife, Porsha, his 5-year-old son, King, 7-month-old baby boy, Drake, and 2-year-old Messiah, who was airlifted to Children’s Memorial Herman Hospital where he passed away around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

"His brain was swollen, jaw broken, and both of his legs broken," said House.

"This is a tragedy, basically a situation again of a possible suspected impaired driver, that who basically snuffs a family out of existence," said Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office releasing a statement Monday saying the DWI suspect was pulled over earlier in the day for speeding, marijuana was confiscated.

The deputy at the time reported that Canada displayed no outward signs of impairment and was later released.

