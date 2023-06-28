article

With the Houston heat wave, everyone is looking for a way to cool off and that includes heading to the swimming pool. However, practicing pool safety will ensure everyone has a great time this summer.

Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 has several tips you should follow to stay safe.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Near drowning in Harris County sends 4-year-old girl to the hospital

According to Herman, Texas is leading in child drownings. Be sure to watch your children in and near any body of water.

The Constable’s Office and the American Red Cross suggests owners make pool safety their priority by following these guidelines:

- Secure your pool with appropriate barriers. Completely surround your pool with a 4-foot-high fence or barrier with a self-closing, self-latching gate. Place a safety cover on the pool or hot tub when not in use and remove any ladders or steps used for access. Consider installing a pool alarm that goes off if anyone enters the pool.

- Keep children under active supervision at all times. Stay in arm’s reach of young kids. Designate a responsible person to watch the water when people are in the pool—never allow anyone to swim alone. Have young or inexperienced swimmers wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

- Ensure everyone in the home knows how to swim well by enrolling them in age-appropriate water orientation and learn-to-swim courses from the Red Cross.

- Keep your pool or hot tub water clean and clear. Maintain proper chemical levels, circulation and filtration. Regularly test and adjust the chemical levels to minimize the risk of ear aches, rashes or more serious diseases.

- Establish and enforce rules and safe behaviors, such as "no diving," "stay away from drain covers," "swim with a buddy" and "walk please."