It's official as the all-time record demand high for the ERCOT grid has been surpassed.

SUGGESTED: Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke: Symptoms, what's the difference, what to do

The old record of 80,148 MW was passed with a new record of 80,251 MW.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Another record high could be set tonight or during the day on Wednesday.

FOX 26 is continuing to monitor the latest on the Texas power grid. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest as it occurs.