Two heat advisories have been issued for the Houston area on Sunday and Monday.

The National Weather Service reports heat index values are expected to reach up to 110 on Sunday and up to 112 on Monday. Therefore, a Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon until 8 p.m. on Sunday and Monday for areas of south central and southeast Texas.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside and when possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.