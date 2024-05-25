Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Liberty County, Liberty County
Beach Hazard Statement
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Heat Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Houston weather: Heat Advisory issued for Houston-area on Sunday, Monday

Published  May 25, 2024 5:14pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Two heat advisories have been issued for the Houston area on Sunday and Monday.

The National Weather Service reports heat index values are expected to reach up to 110 on Sunday and up to 112 on Monday. Therefore, a Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon until 8 p.m. on Sunday and Monday for areas of south central and southeast Texas.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside and when possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.