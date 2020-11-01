Houston Health offering free COVID-19 testing at 13 sites

The Houston Health Department is offering free COVID-19 tests the week of November 2.

There will be 13 free testing sites across Houston, including three mega sites.

Houston Health Department will offer self nasal swab tests at its Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Drive.

The site has a 1,250 daily test capacity and will open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Registration is available online and in-person.

The department is also offering free drive-thru testing (self nasal swab) at the Aramco Services Company, 9009 W. Loop South.

The testing site will open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It remains open until reaching daily capacity of 1,000 tests. Self nasal swab testing will also be available at Park Place Regional Library, 8145 Park Place Blvd., and Clark Community Center, 9718 Clark Rd.

The sites don’t require appointments and open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until reaching its daily capacity of 250 tests.

The department will provide (self nasal swab) testing at the METRO Addicks Park & Ride, 14230 Katy Freeway, and the Multicultural Center, 951 Tristar Drive, city of Webster. Appointments will be made available via call center at 832-393-4220. The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Houston Astros offer free COVID-19 tests (self oral swab) daily at Minute Maid Park (Lot C), 2208 Preston. The testing site’s capacity is 1,200 tests per day. The site features evening hours twice a week, eight drive-thru testing lanes, and four walk-up testing lanes.

It opens from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Spanish-speaking staff is available on-site. Visit texas.curativeinc.com to set an appointment or obtain more information. On-site registration is also available. TDEM and the department will also operate drive-thru testing sites (self oral swab) Monday through Saturday at:

HCC - Northeast Campus, 555 Community College Drive, andHCC - South Campus, 1990 Airport Blvd.

Appointments are required, available online.