Health officials reminding everyone about Covid-19 safety ahead of Thanksgiving

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t stopping people from enjoying Halloween, as the unofficial holiday season begins.



Hundreds of people were seen trick-or-treating Saturday afternoon at Houston’s City Centre.



“It’s a little bit nerve-wracking, but everyone is having fun and its family [time],” said Man Nguyen.



“I’m a little bit worried,” said Andreina Rivas. “I have my mask just in case. We’re just having fun.”

The event was held for families to enjoy trick-or-treating around the outside mall. According to a spokesperson from City Centre, they had more guests than they were anticipating.



“We just want to make sure everyone is comfortable,” Emily Mcmenamin from City Centre. “Everyone is trying to be as safe as they can.”



While families enjoy time together outside, some adults are spending the holiday weekend celebrating at bars. New video posted publicly to Snapchat Maps shows some Houston bars crowded for Halloween.



“Outdoors is safer than indoors,” said Dr. Sanders from Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. “Six-feet apart is safer than less than that."

On Saturday, we interviewed Dr. Pam Sanders from Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, about the pandemic combining with upcoming holidays.



“[Families should consider] smaller gatherings that what they’re used to doing,” said Dr. Sanders. “Some of the folks in high-risk categories, maybe should meet virtually, rather than in person this year.”



As Halloween kicks-off the unofficial start to the holiday season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning families to cancel or limit the number of loved-ones meeting for Thanksgiving. In addition, Santa mall visits will likely involve plastic dividers and face masks.



“We do plan on visiting family and enjoying it as much as we can,” said Nguyen. “There’s no definite answer for that yet.”