Houston Health Department, partners announce free COVID-19 testing schedule for week of Aug. 17

HOUSTON - The Houston Health Department and its agency partners have announced the schedule for sites offering free COVID-19 tests the week of Aug. 17, 2020.



The Houston Health Department, in partnership with the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services and the State of Texas, will offer testing at two high-volume capacity test sites. The two Houston surge sites, each with a 1,250 daily test capacity, open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday at:

- Darrell Tully Stadium, 1050 Dairy Ashford

- Kingwood Park Community Center, 4102 Rustic Woods Drive



Appointments are available at www.doineedacovid19test.com. On-site registration is also available.



The department also offers free drive-thru testing at two other mega-sites in Houston, located at Delmar Stadium and Butler Stadium. Each site is open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until reaching a daily capacity of 650 tests.



People wanting to get tested at Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangum Rd., can call the department’s COVID-19 Call Center at 832-393-4220 between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to receive an access code.



Butler Stadium, 13755 S. Main St., no longer requires an access code, commonly referred to as an appointment.



Texas Division of Emergency Management

Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Houston Astros offer free COVID-19 tests daily at Minute Maid Park, Lot C. The testing site’s capacity is 2,000 tests per day.



The site opens 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features eight drive-thru testing lanes and four walk-up testing lanes. Spanish-speaking staff is available on-site.



Visit texas.curativeinc.com to set an appointment or obtain more information.



TDEM and the department also operate drive-thru testing sites at:

- Harris County Cultural Arts Center, 13334 Wallisville Rd.

- Crump Stadium, 12321 High Star Dr.

- HCC-Northeast Campus, 555 Community College Dr.

- HCC – South Campus, 1990 Airport Blvd.



TDEM sites require appointments, available by calling 844-778-2455 or visiting txcovidtest.org.



TDEM will also operate a walk-up site that doesn’t require appointments at the Merfish Teen Center, 9000 S. Rice Ave, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



United Memorial Medical Center

United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) will offer weekday testing at drive-thru test sites at Plaza Americas Mall, 7500 Bellaire Blvd.; Houston Community College-Southeast, 6815 Rustic; and Houston Community College-Felix Fraga, 301 N. Drennan St.



The sites don’t require appointments and offer testing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until reaching a daily capacity of 250 tests.



Other UMMC drive-thru sites opening weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. are:

- UMMC Tidwell, 510 W. Tidwell Rd.

- Forest Brook Middle School, 7525 Tidwell Rd.

- Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott St.

- Griggs School, 801 Regional Park Dr.

