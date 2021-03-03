Houston Health Department opens waitlist for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

article

The Houston Health Department has opened a new waitlist for its initial allotment of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The department’s original vaccine waitlist is for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which require two doses.

The waitlists are open to all age groups who are currently eligible to receive a vaccination under the Texas Department of State Health Services criteria.

In Texas, the vaccine is available to people who meet Phase 1A and Phase 1B criteria including frontline healthcare workers, those who are 65 and older, and those 16 and older with a serious medical condition.

Both waitlists are available at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19

The waitlists are used to schedule the department’s allotment of appointments at the FEMA community vaccination center at NRG Park and its other vaccination sites. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not being provided at NRG Park.

For those age 60 years and older, waitlist registration is also available by phone through the Area Agency on Aging at 832-393-4301.

People with disabilities can call the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 832-393-5500.

Anyone else needing registration assistance can contact the COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220.

The Houston Health Department says they will receive half of a 12,000 dose allotment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine that arrived at NRG Park on Tuesday. The health department will administer it at Bayou City Event Center and its other vaccination sites starting Thursday.