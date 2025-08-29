Women targeted at Harris County community parks; deputies increase patrols

The Brief A man is accused of grabbing two women at Shepherd Park in Oak Forest on Wednesday and Thursday morning. In a separate case, a woman says another man exposed himself at Meyer Park on Thursday afternoon. Deputies are increasing patrols at both parks.



Authorities are increasing patrols at two community parks after women were targeted in separate incidents this week: two assaults reported at Shepherd Park in Oak Forest and an indecent exposure at Meyer Park in Spring.

"Obviously, this person is pretty brazen… my message to him is: we are going to catch you. You better stay away from this park and from harming anybody," said Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

Two attacks at Shepherd Park

What we know:

Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. along Martin Road— Deputies say a man grabbed a woman by the forearm and tried to pull her toward a tree-covered area. She yelled "fire" to draw attention, and the man ran off.

Thursday at 11:30 a.m. along Dusmere Street — Investigators believe the same man tried to pull another woman into the brush. A bystander intervened and chased him away.

What we don't know:

Deputies say they do not have a good description because the attacker was covered up.

What they're saying:

Rosen called the daytime assaults "a real cause for concern," adding that Precinct 1 has increased patrols in and around the park.

"If you’re going to walk in the park, keep one earbud out so you can hear what’s happening around you. If you can, walk with a friend—don’t walk by yourself," Rosen advised.

The other side:

Parents and neighbors told FOX 26 they’re shaken because the park sits next to an elementary school and a neighborhood.

"That is absolutely awful, and we need to protect our community," said Dana Ladner, who frequents Shepherd Park. "Come to the park in groups, come with friends."

What you can do:

If you see anything suspicious or have any information related to the attacks, call Harris County Constable Precinct 1.

Separate incident at Meyer Park

What we know:

Precinct 4 deputies are investigating after a woman reported a man came out of the woods and exposed himself around 7 p.m. Thursday while she was walking a trail at Meyer Park in Spring.

Two men were briefly detained but released when the victim said she didn't recognize either of the men as the suspect.

Extra patrols are now underway at Meyer Park as well.

What we don't know:

The suspect is unkonwn at the time. He is described as a Hispanic man, 20–25 years old, wearing a black hat and black backpack, according to deputies.

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding the incident, call Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

Is this connected to the recent trail attacks in Houston?

Dig deeper:

Constable Rosen says no connection has been made at this time between the Shepherd Park assaults and the series of trail attacks across Houston.

There have been nearly a dozen women assaulted at parks and trails across the city in the past several months.

Featured article

In that ongoing HPD investigation, police previously released a sketch of a suspect believed to be connected to at least five attacks: described as a white man, heavy-set, mid-30s, with brown hair, seen with a red helmet, black-and-white shoes, and a navy blue or dark green bicycle.

Anyone with information can contact Houston police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Safety reminders for park and trail users

Walk or run with a partner when possible.

Keep one earbud out; stay alert to your surroundings.

Stick to well-traveled paths and daylight hours.

If something feels off, leave the area and report it