Women on edge after nearly 1 dozen attacks at Houston parks, trails

Nearly a dozen women have been targeted at multiple parks and trails across Houston in the last four months. Houston Police have released a sketch and description of a man they believe is connected to several attacks.

One of the victims told FOX 26 she hopes police catch the serial attacker soon.

"It’s a relief to know that somebody got a better look at the guy than I did. Clearly, this is somebody who is a repeat offender and, because of that, he is a threat. I hope they are able to find him, and this is one step closer to doing that," the victim told FOX 26.

Photo: Houston Police Department

What we know:

Investigators and victims tell FOX 26 that the attacks are similar:

Women walking alone or with a dog, usually in the morning or afternoon

The suspect approaches from behind on a bicycle

Victims report being assaulted or groped

The most disturbing case was on July 31 on Allen Parkway along the Buffalo Bayou Trail, where a pregnant woman was robbed and kicked in the stomach, causing a miscarriage.

"They start small and then work their way to something worse… it’s horrific this person is out there doing things senselessly — and it resulted in a pregnant woman having a miscarriage," the victim said.

Suspect description

Police believe the man in the sketch is behind at least five attacks. He’s described as:

White male, heavy-set

Mid-30s

Brown hair

Wearing a red helmet and black-and-white shoes

Riding a navy blue or dark green bicycle

Where the attacks have been reported

Incidents have been reported in several locations between April and July, including:

Buffalo Bayou Trail

Frasier Street

White Oak Bayou Trail

Stude Street

Brays Bayou Trail

Sabine Street

Stude Park

Crockett Street

Women have also shared photos of the alleged attacker with FOX 26.

Officers step up patrols

While the investigation continues, HPD says it has stepped up patrols at city parks and trails. FOX 26 saw officers on horseback near Buffalo Bayou on Tuesday.

Women take precautions

Women tell FOX 26 they’re changing routines and watching out for each other until there’s an arrest.

"It’s really scary. It just makes you look at everyone who rides past you on a bike — keep your head on a swivel," said Blaire Johnson, Buffalo Bayou Trail.

"I’m going to walk with a friend, bring personal protection and be very aware of my surroundings," said Taralyn Hurley, Buffalo Bayou. "It’s scary for sure. Hopefully they catch the guy and hopefully add more security."

Police ask for public's help

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch or has information about these attacks is urged to call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Tips can be anonymous.