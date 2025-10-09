George Brown Convention Center workers vote to approve strike for higher wages

The Brief George R. Brown Convention Center workers voted to call a strike for higher wages on Wednesday. The GRB strike hasn't been scheduled, but workers could join the Hilton Americas strike that started in September. Workers are demanding at least $23 an hour in a new union contract.



George R. Brown Convention Center workers voted to call a strike for higher wages on Wednesday. Nearly 100 food service workers employed by the company Levy could join the Hilton Americas strike that’s been going on for over a month now.

George Brown Center strike approved

What we know:

The strike has not yet been scheduled, but workers are demanding at least $23 an hour in a new union contract. Right now, the lowest paid Levy worker at the convention center makes $16 an hour.

Hospitality workers at Hilton Americas Hotel next to the convention center are also asking for at least $23 per hour to afford rising costs in Houston. They've been on strike since the start of September.

This comes as city officials prepare to expand the convention center, so hospitality workers say they want their fair share of the projected earnings.

What they're saying:

"I voted yes to authorize a strike because a fair wage of at least $23 would ease my financial situation and that of my coworkers. We won’t back down until hospitality workers like me are respected in Houston," says Adriana Rodriguez, a banquet server at GRB.

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia has issued the following statement:

"We must recognize that all industries need good, hardworking people, who don’t need to work two or three jobs to keep a roof over their heads or food on the table. That’s why I walked the picket line and still stand today with downtown hotel strikers in their fight for a fair wage. I will also stand with Levy workers at the George R. Brown Convention Center now that they have authorized a strike. I’m proud to have supported a wage increase for county workers, and essential personnel at our convention center also need a pay bump to keep up with the increased cost of living. Houston First, you can stop this strike now if you just pay people enough to get by. HFC and Levy need to give workers the raises they deserve."

Average wage in Houston

By the numbers:

Although the Texas minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says the average hourly wage in the Houston metropolitan area was $31.87 in May 2024. At that time, the average hourly wage nationwide was $32.66.