Houston officials face community concerns over George R. Brown Convention Center expansion

City officials, transportation agencies, and community members gathered Monday evening to discuss the planned expansion of the George R. Brown Convention Center, a project that has raised concerns among East End residents over connectivity and long-term impacts.

Monday meeting recap

What we know:

The meeting, attended by Houston City Council Members Mario Castillo, Joaquin Martinez, Julian Ramirez, and Willie Davis, as well as U.S. Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia and Houston First President Michael Heckman, provided an update on the project’s scope and funding.

Council Member Martinez acknowledged being caught off guard by recent developments in the project and credited Lindsay Williams, president of the Eastwood Civic Association, for bringing it to his attention.

"We want to make sure we’re looking at this at a higher level," Martinez said. "There are frustrations, but what are we doing to make sure this works the best for everyone, as well?"

Many residents expressed frustration that the East End often feels like an afterthought in city development plans. The area has long battled significant train delays, and community members are concerned that the expansion will further hinder connectivity.

Heckman addressed the frustrations, admitting that outreach efforts could have been handled better.

"We won’t do everything right. I can take responsibility that we should’ve done things a little bit sooner," he said. "I will take ownership of that. The buck stops with me."

The project is being funded through a $2 billion allocation from the State Hotel Occupancy Tax over the next 30 years—money that officials emphasized is not coming from general funds or local taxes. The funding was secured in 2023 after former State Senator John Whitmire helped push the revitalization plan through the Texas Legislature.

A key feature of the expansion is a proposed green space designed to open downtown to the East End, an area that currently lacks direct pedestrian-friendly access to the convention center.

However, residents voiced skepticism when shown plans for Polk Street, which is intended to provide a connection between EaDo and downtown.

Heckman acknowledged concerns about the lengthy timeline, noting that the project is expected to be completed alongside the I-45 expansion in 2038.

"It is a long time. But that is what the highway project will take," he said. "I’ve heard the frustrations that go back decades with this community… Houston First will spend a considerably large amount of money to bring connectivity to the East End."

However, a representative from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) distributed a map showing proposed connections between East Downtown and Downtown that appeared to contradict Houston First’s plans for Polk Street. The discrepancy sparked further frustration among attendees.

Additionally, a representative from METRO mentioned that access to the George R. Brown Convention Center will be impacted by the current plans, though specifics were not immediately provided.

Another major hurdle is funding for the proposed cap park, which is considered essential for ensuring connectivity between downtown and the East End. Officials confirmed that financing for that portion of the project has not yet been secured.

As the project moves forward, city leaders pledged to work more closely with the community to address concerns and refine the plans.

"The feedback from the community is very important...but we're very bullish on what we believe is a very big vision for Houston," said Heckman. "We're constantly asked, what's the next big thing for Houston?"

The World Cup is coming to Houston in 2026, and the Republican National Convention is set for 2028 - two major events that could benefit from a newly-renovated and expanded convention center.

"We're not against an expansion of GRB," said Kyle Rogers with People for Polk. "They need to put together a mobility study for the East End. They need to improve their transparency, and the City of Houston needs to break up the GRC process."

Public comment ends on this project April 3.