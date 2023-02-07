Houston Gamblers schedule for 2023 USFL season
The Houston Gamblers' schedule for the 2023 United States Football League season has been released.
The team will open their 10-game regular season against the Michigan Panthers on April 16 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.
For tickets and a look at the full USFL schedule, visit theusfl.com/
Houston Gamblers USFL 2023 schedule
Houston Gamblers 2023 schedule
Week 1: vs Michigan Panthers, April 16 at 11 a.m. CT (Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium)
Week 2: at New Orleans Breakers, April 22 at 11:30 a.m. CT
Week 3: vs Memphis Showboats, April 29, at 6 p.m. CT (Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium)
Week 4: at Philadelphia Stars, May 6, noon CT
Week 5: at Birmingham Stallions, May 13, 3 p.m. CT
Week 6: vs New Jersey Generals, May 21 at 3 p.m. CT (Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium)
Week 7: at Memphis Showboats, May 28 to 1 p.m. CT
Week 8: at Pittsburgh Maulers, June 3 at 11 a.m. CT
Week 9: vs Birmingham Stallions, June 11 at 1 p.m. CT (Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium)
Week 10: vs New Orleans Breakers, June 18 at 3 p.m. CT (Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium)