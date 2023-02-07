Expand / Collapse search

Houston Gamblers schedule for 2023 USFL season

Houston Gamblers
The Houston Gamblers' schedule for the 2023 United States Football League season has been released.

The team will open their 10-game regular season against the Michigan Panthers on April 16 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.

For tickets and a look at the full USFL schedule, visit theusfl.com/

Houston Gamblers USFL 2023 schedule

Week 1: vs Michigan Panthers, April 16 at 11 a.m. CT (Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium)

Week 2: at New Orleans Breakers, April 22 at 11:30 a.m. CT

Week 3: vs Memphis Showboats, April 29, at 6 p.m. CT (Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium)

Week 4: at Philadelphia Stars, May 6, noon CT

Week 5: at Birmingham Stallions, May 13, 3 p.m. CT

Week 6: vs New Jersey Generals, May 21 at 3 p.m. CT (Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium)

Week 7: at Memphis Showboats, May 28 to 1 p.m. CT

Week 8: at Pittsburgh Maulers, June 3 at 11 a.m. CT

Week 9: vs Birmingham Stallions, June 11 at 1 p.m. CT (Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium)

Week 10: vs New Orleans Breakers, June 18 at 3 p.m. CT (Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium)