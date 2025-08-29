Expand / Collapse search

Houston Galleria: Suspect in apartment gun incident was a tentant, management confirms

By
Published  August 29, 2025 4:17pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Residents of the Alexan 5151 Apartments expressed concerns after a man was seen shooting a gun in a pool.
    • In a letter to residents, management confirmed the suspect was a tenant, and he was arrested immediately.
    • The tenant has since posted bond, but management says he is not legally allowed to return to the complex.

HOUSTON - A suspect who was allegedly firing gunshots in a Galleria apartment pool was a tenant at the complex, according to a letter from management.

Houston Galleria apartment gun incident: Suspect identified as tenant

The backstory:

On Wednesday, FOX 26's Jonathan Mejia spoke to residents at the Alexan 5151 Apartments about a gun incident at their complex. 

Allegedly, a man had fired gunshots into a pool at the complex. A video shows a man by the pool with a gun.

Residents shared a letter from management with FOX 26 saying the suspect was arrested, and no one was hurt.

Featured

Residents frustrated after gun incident at Houston Galleria luxury apartment complex
article

Residents frustrated after gun incident at Houston Galleria luxury apartment complex

The suspect was arrested, but tenants at the Alexan 5151 Apartments are unhappy with how the situation was handled.

What they're saying:

In a new letter to residents, management confirmed that the suspect was a tenant at the complex. 

The letter goes on to say that a restraining order has been issued, so the suspect "is not legally allowed to return to the community." "Additional actions" are also underway, according to the letter.

What we know:

Court records identified the tenant as 35-year-old Shreyas Muddusetti. Allegedly, the shots he fired caused $10,000 in damages.

Muddusetti has been charged with Criminal Mischief and Deadly Conduct. He has since posted bond. 

Records say Muddusetti's conditions include:

  • Staying at least 200 feet away from the Alexan complex
  • No deadly weapons or ammunition

What we don't know:

The motive behind the incident remains unclear.

The Source: Information in this report comes from records from the Harris County District Clerk's Office, residents at the Alexan 5151 Apartments, and previous FOX 26 reporting.

Crime and Public SafetyHoustonGalleria