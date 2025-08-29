Houston Galleria: Suspect in apartment gun incident was a tentant, management confirms

The Brief Residents of the Alexan 5151 Apartments expressed concerns after a man was seen shooting a gun in a pool. In a letter to residents, management confirmed the suspect was a tenant, and he was arrested immediately. The tenant has since posted bond, but management says he is not legally allowed to return to the complex.



A suspect who was allegedly firing gunshots in a Galleria apartment pool was a tenant at the complex, according to a letter from management.

Houston Galleria apartment gun incident: Suspect identified as tenant

The backstory:

On Wednesday, FOX 26's Jonathan Mejia spoke to residents at the Alexan 5151 Apartments about a gun incident at their complex.

Allegedly, a man had fired gunshots into a pool at the complex. A video shows a man by the pool with a gun.

Residents shared a letter from management with FOX 26 saying the suspect was arrested, and no one was hurt.

What they're saying:

In a new letter to residents, management confirmed that the suspect was a tenant at the complex.

The letter goes on to say that a restraining order has been issued, so the suspect "is not legally allowed to return to the community." "Additional actions" are also underway, according to the letter.

What we know:

Court records identified the tenant as 35-year-old Shreyas Muddusetti. Allegedly, the shots he fired caused $10,000 in damages.

Muddusetti has been charged with Criminal Mischief and Deadly Conduct. He has since posted bond.

Records say Muddusetti's conditions include:

Staying at least 200 feet away from the Alexan complex

No deadly weapons or ammunition

What we don't know:

The motive behind the incident remains unclear.