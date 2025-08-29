Houston Galleria: Suspect in apartment gun incident was a tentant, management confirms
HOUSTON - A suspect who was allegedly firing gunshots in a Galleria apartment pool was a tenant at the complex, according to a letter from management.
Houston Galleria apartment gun incident: Suspect identified as tenant
The backstory:
On Wednesday, FOX 26's Jonathan Mejia spoke to residents at the Alexan 5151 Apartments about a gun incident at their complex.
Allegedly, a man had fired gunshots into a pool at the complex. A video shows a man by the pool with a gun.
Residents shared a letter from management with FOX 26 saying the suspect was arrested, and no one was hurt.
What they're saying:
In a new letter to residents, management confirmed that the suspect was a tenant at the complex.
The letter goes on to say that a restraining order has been issued, so the suspect "is not legally allowed to return to the community." "Additional actions" are also underway, according to the letter.
What we know:
Court records identified the tenant as 35-year-old Shreyas Muddusetti. Allegedly, the shots he fired caused $10,000 in damages.
Muddusetti has been charged with Criminal Mischief and Deadly Conduct. He has since posted bond.
Records say Muddusetti's conditions include:
- Staying at least 200 feet away from the Alexan complex
- No deadly weapons or ammunition
What we don't know:
The motive behind the incident remains unclear.
The Source: Information in this report comes from records from the Harris County District Clerk's Office, residents at the Alexan 5151 Apartments, and previous FOX 26 reporting.