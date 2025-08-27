Residents frustrated after gun incident at Houston Galleria luxury apartment complex

The Brief Residents of the Alexan 5151 Apartments in the Galleria are frustrated with the complex's security measures after a man was seen shooting a gun into the pool, leading to his arrest by police. Tenants criticized the property management for inadequate communication and lack of proactive safety protocols following the incident. FOX 26 attempted to contact the complex for a response but did not receive any reply in time for the report.



Residents of a Galleria-area apartment complex are expressing frustrations over security measures after a man was seen shooting a gun into the pool at their complex. The suspect was arrested, but some tenants are unhappy with how the situation was handled.

Residents voice concerns over safety protocols

What they're saying:

Residents at the Alexan 5151 Apartments are voicing their concerns about the alleged lack of security and safety protocols following a recent gun incident.

Tenants, who requested anonymity due to fear of retaliation, shared their frustrations with FOX 26.

"We saw this video that has been shared by the tenants. When you see a man brandishing a gun openly like that, what comes to your mind?" asked FOX 26’s Jonathan Mejia.

"Fear. Like, ‘Am I safe here? Do they have the right people around to keep me safe?’ And the answer is ‘No,’" said a new tenant.

Communication issues with management

Tenants expressed dissatisfaction with the complex's communication following the incident.

"It wasn’t until someone said ‘Hey, I’m going to put this on the news’ that then they put a message out telling us, ‘Hey you guys, just be safe.' Well, how are you going to keep us safe?" a resident questioned, highlighting ongoing security concerns such as open doors and garages.

When asked if management provided any additional information on changing safety protocols, another tenant replied, "No, they told us, ‘Be safe, good luck,’ essentially."

Fear and Frustration Persist

Residents continue to feel unsafe.

"Absolutely, because it’s one thing to put a video out there, but it’s also one thing to not tell me what happened, following up. You’re being reactive instead of proactive and that’s just not fair," a tenant expressed.

Complex's Response

The other side:

The complex emailed tenants a day after the shooting, informing them that Houston Police had arrested the man. According to HPD, the suspect was not targeting people, and no injuries were reported.

Alexan 5151 Apartments: Letter regarding suspect shooting into pool

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified. There is no information on whether the suspect was a resident at the complex.