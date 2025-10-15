Houston: Former Richardson Mortuary funeral director facing 'abuse of corpse' charges makes court appearance

The Brief 72-year-old Michael Richardson, former funeral home director at Richardson Mortuary, is facing 3 felony counts of abuse of corpse. Criminal defense attorney Rick DeToto speaks to the media about what happened in court Wednesday. Tamera McGruder Crooks and her brother also speak out. They made an intal 911 call to authorities after discovering bodies inside. McGrduer Crook's brother was allegedly stabbed by an employee the day the discovery was made.



Former funeral home director Michael Richardson is facing serious allegations after court records suggest dozens of bodies were found in inhumane conditions inside Richardson Mortuary in April.

Court records say some of the bodies were in different stages of decomposition and one was described as being in a "liquified" state.

Houston Richardson Mortuary: Former funeral director in court

What we know:

At 72, Richardson faced a judge today for the first time with his attorney about felony charges brought against him and codefendant Gayle Bell.

Richardson and his attorney stood before a judge and listened to a prosecutor read chilling details on why he was facing three felony counts of abuse of corpse.

His attorney, Rick DeToto, informed the judge that Richardson is in poor health. He also told the judge the day that the news broke of bodies found in horrible conditions inside the mortuary, Richardson was in the hospital.

DeToto says Richard is not guilty.

Richardson's bond was set at $7,500 dollars, $2,500 for each count.

Defense attorney speaks

What they're saying:

"Mr. Richardson had a warrant out for his arrest based on the charges that had been filed. So we turned him in. I approached the judge. There was no bond set. The judge agreed to a bond, so Mr. Richardson is going to be allowed to go with a bonding company, and he will be out on bond. The case will proceed," said DeToto, "So this is a super interesting case, but you can see and people need to know he is really sick. He has congestive heart failure. He’s been in the hospital since December. The date this incident occurred, he almost passed. So he's dealing with his health condition and, at the time that this happened, he was not in the day-to-day control of the mortuary."

We also spoke with Tamara McGruder Crooks. She was the woman along with her brother who made the 911 call to the authorities letting them know what was inside.

Tamara said she went inside to find her loved ones and found a horrifying discovery that gave her nightmares.

‘That was my mother… and my uncle’

The other side:

"That was my mother, Sarah Ann Williams, and my Uncle Bruce Bernard McGruder, who had the gnats, and she was the one who was found,’ said McGruder Crooks, "That is the moment I can’t get over. They may have not killed my mother, but they killed my vision. Every time I think of a happy moment, it brings me back to see her with a bag and gnats with the smell and the leakage. So I do have nightmares, I'm afraid, and it’s not fair."

McGruder Crooks says she wants to see justice prevail not only for her family but for others.

"It’s not fair to walk away with a bond lesser than a murder. If we can get charged for being cruel to a dog, why is that you walk away for being cruel to humans?" said Mcgruder Crooks.