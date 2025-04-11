Stabbing reported at Houston mortuary; law enforcement at the scene

The Brief Law enforcement agencies are at a mortuary in Houston where a stabbing was reported. The man who was allegedly stabbed posted a video saying there were several bodies in the building with no AC. The owner said he didn't know what was going on inside and feels for the family.



Law enforcement, including the FBI, are at a Houston mortuary where a stabbing was reported earlier Friday.

Law enforcement at Houston mortuary

What we know:

According to the Houston Police Department, they received a report of an assault at Richardson Mortuary on Brookfield shortly before noon. The caller told police that someone had been stabbed.

The man who was allegedly stabbed spoke with FOX 26 and said he was being taken to the hospital. He stated that he had gone to the mortuary to check on his mother and found the building undergoing some construction. He posted a video to social media saying there were several bodies in the building with no AC.

The Harris County Precinct 7 Constable’s Office and the FBI are at the scene.

What we don't know:

Details of the alleged stabbing and what led to it are not known.

What they're saying:

The owner of the mortuary spoke with our reporter as the scene was unfolding. The owner said he didn't know what was happening inside and he feels for the family. He says he found out the bodies were in those conditions this morning.

This is a developing story. FOX 26's Jonathan Mejia is at the scene. Check back for updates.