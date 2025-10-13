Richardson Mortuary directors face multiple abuse of corpse charges, body found 'liquified'

The Brief Michael Richardson and Gayle Bell are both charged with three counts of abuse of corpse, according to Harris County court documents. Both Bell and Richardson were funeral directors for Richardson Mortuary. According to court documents, multiple bodies were found inside the building in different stages of decomposition. The building had no working air conditioner and bodies were in "a dirty hot room." One body was stated as being "largely liquified."



Court documents reveal the funeral directors at Richardson Mortuary are facing multiple charges of abuse of corpse after multiple bodies were found in various stages of decomposition in a storage room, exposed and with no working air conditioner.

Michael Richardson and Gayle Bell are both charged with three counts of abuse of corpse, according to Harris County court documents.

Both Bell and Richardson were funeral directors for Richardson Mortuary at 3201 Brookfield Drive.

Funeral directors charged after bodies found decomposing

What we know:

On April 11, a woman went to Richardson Mortuary after she was denied entry into the building to bring clothes for her mother's funeral, which was scheduled for the following day.

When she arrived, she found the back door open with construction workers inside. According to the witness, she found her mother's' body decayed and covered in bugs. She also reported seeing other bodies in different stages of decomposition.

The mortuary was described as "very dirty, hot, not sanitary, and under construction with a strong odor of decomposition."

The witness called her brother, who arrived at the mortuary. As FOX 26 previously reported, the brother posted videos to social media saying there were several bodies in the building with no AC. Court documents stated, a crowd gathered after the brother shared the videos online. Several people came to the mortuary looking for their family members, records say.

Related article

According to the court documents, the owner of Spectrum Deathcare Services stated he received a call from Richardson on April 11 asking if he could take several bodies to his business' cold storage.

The owner told authorities he went to the mortuary and saw the bodies were not in cold storage, but in a dirty hot room. He said several bodies were in different states of decomposition and one body was "largely liquified."

Richardson and Bell allegedly agreed to moat the owner for storing the bodies, but he has not received compensation, as of Sept. 6, according to records.

Bell claimed Richardson Mortuary was damaged on July 8, 2024, during Hurricane Beryl, court records state. She stated Richardson was responsible for repairs and during that time she did not go into the client preparation area of the building. Bell kept bringing her clients to the mortuary "without inspecting the building or the cold storage cooler," documents say.

Documents say the building has bugs inside, some even covering the bodies.

Authorities say they found about 10 human cremations stored in different parts of the building in inhumane conditions.

Richardson Mortuary issued cease and desist

Dig deeper:

The Texas Funeral Service Commission on April 14 ordered Richardson Mortuary to cease and desist all operations immediately.

According to the notice, the commission inspected the business on April 11 and found that the facility failed to meet building, health and safety codes.

Featured article

The commission says the establishment also "engaged in fraudulent, unprofessional, or deceptive conduct in providing funeral services or merchandise to a customer and engaged in dishonest conduct, willful conduct or negligence in the practice of embalming or funeral directing that is likely to or does deceive, defraud, or otherwise injure the public in violation of TEX. OCC. CODE § 651.459(2) and § 651.459 (3)."

Stabbing at mortuary after bodies found

The backstory:

According to the Houston Police Department, they received a report of an assault at Richardson Mortuary on April 11. The caller told police that someone had been stabbed.

The victim was found to be the brother mentioned before who was posting on social media.

HPD Captain Jim Dale says the man was stabbed by an employee at the mortuary. The employee allegedly allowed the man to enter the building so he could check on funeral services for his mother.

After the man posted the video on social media, his family members arrived at the scene. The employee and the man allegedly got into a fight, and the employee claims to have stabbed the man out of self-defense.

The victim allegedly suffered a "superficial wound."