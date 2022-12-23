Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
4
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM CST until SUN 11:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 10:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until SAT 10:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Houston Freeze cause over 100 bats to freeze, fall onto Waugh Bridge

Houston - The Houston Freeze is causing bats to freeze and fall from the Waugh Bridge Colony.

The Houston Humane Society has launched a frozen bat rescue in an attempt to save the bats that have fallen. 

Humane Society bat expert, Mary Warwick, is looking to make the bridge area "bat-proof" with rubber padding for bats falling and warming bins to try and save them.

People frequent the popular Waugh Street Bridge to watch the bats take flight at dusk.

TEMPERATURES PLUMMET IN HOUSTON-AREA

In addition, Warwick is bringing bats back with her to rehabilitate any that are still clinging to life. 

There is currently no signage about what to do if you find stunned, frozen, or fallen bats, so experts will be at the scene to provide information.

As we know, bats are good for our ecosystem.