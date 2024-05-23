In response to the recent severe storms, the Houston Food Bank’s Community Assistance Program (CAP) is organizing a free event to help the community access crucial resources. Their SNAP Replacement Benefits Event aims to support households currently receiving SNAP assistance whose perishable foods were spoiled due to power outages.

On Friday, the Houston Food Bank will help people fill out Form 1855, which is being used to report to Health & Human Services (HHSC) the amount of SNAP benefits lost due to spoiled perishable foods. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Houston Food Bank on 535 Portwall Street in Community Room BC.

Once the form is processed, HHSC will reissue the replacement benefits on the recipients’ SNAP cards.

The Community Navigators will also be available to help with application assistance for:

SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program)

Medicaid

TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families)

CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program)

Medicare Savings Program

Healthy Texas Women

They will also be able to assist with referrals you may need for utility assistance, rental assistance, housing assistance, food pantries, legal aid, education, and employment.

Attendees are required to bring the following documents to the event:

ID

Social Security Number

Proof of income (last 3 months)

Proof of residence (showing you live in Texas)

Proof of housing costs

Immigration documents

Case number (if applicable)

This event provides a vital opportunity for storm-affected residents to regain access to essential benefits and resources. For more information, visit the Houston Food Bank’s website.