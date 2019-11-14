Houston firefighters backing Mayoral Challenger Buzbee

With a single line, a single pledge, Tony Buzbee locked in a formidable electoral "ground game" for the mayoral runoff to come - 4,000 plus Houston firefighters and the retirees who kept the city safe before them.

"Number one on that list is implement Prop B and pay parity," said Buzbee of the ballot initiative, which has since been declared unconstitutional and is before a state appeals court.

Given Houston firefighters' ongoing political knife fight with incumbent Sylvester Turner, it comes as no surprise the union would eventually line up with the last challenger standing.

Thirty days out from the election, Buzbee, the millionaire ex-Marine, sealed the deal.

"Four years ago, Sylvester Turner won the election with firefighter support and then almost immediately stabbed the firefighters in the back," said Buzbee.

Firefighter Union President Marty Lancton says the vote of his members to back Buzbee was unanimous.

"Our fleet, facilities and people and our brothers and sisters are at an absolute breaking point. Houston firefighters are endorsing Tony, because he pledges to help fix the fire department. He actually wants to work, not fight with our firefighters and their families," said Lancton.

What remains unanswered is whether firefighters can replicate their success at the ballot box a year ago with Prop B by turning "Buzbee vs Turner" into a second referendum.

As he reboots his runoff bid, the challenger is hoping the answer is yes.

"This is election 2.0. It's zero, zero. It's a completely new election and I'm trying to appeal and I will appeal in a very positive way to every single voter that cares about the future of Houston, Texas and that's what we are going to focus on," said Buzbee.

While city elections are supposed to be non-partisan, Mayor Turner this week drew the endorsement of the Texas Democratic Party.

Turner's campaign says Buzbee's pledge to grant firefighters pay parity is unaffordable.

"Mr. Buzbee’s budget-busting plans will mean substantial cuts in city services for Houstonians, including in public safety personnel and others. Our firefighters deserve a raise but one that the city can afford. Oh, and what happened to not seeking endorsements and not being beholden to anyone?” said Sue Davis, a Turner campaign spokesperson.