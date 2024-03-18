A deal between the City of Houston and firefighters to end an eight-year contract impasse will go before a judge on Monday.

According to the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, 94% of members voted over the weekend in support of the agreement.

Mayor John Whitmire and the HPFFA President Marty Lancton signed the historic agreement last week, and union members heard the details of the deal Friday before voting.

The agreement includes a five-year contract, pay increases and backpay for the years firefighters worked without a contract.

Under the terms of the settlement, all current firefighters, retired firefighters, and the families of those who have passed away since 2017 will receive lump sum payments for wages owed dating back to that year.

The agreement solidifies the temporary 18% pay increases granted to firefighters in 2021, making them permanent, and mandates additional raises of 10% effective July 1. With scheduled pay hikes outlined through 2029, firefighters can anticipate a cumulative pay increase of up to 34% throughout the contract.

According to the mayor's office, firefighters will retain their existing benefits while gaining access to new incentives, including assignment bonuses, holiday pay enhancements and increased uniform allowances.