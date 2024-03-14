On Thursday, Houston Mayor John Whitmire announced a landmark agreement with the Houston Professional Firefighters’ Association. A $650 million settlement has been reached to end the impasse over pay.

Houston's firefighters were the first to hear the details about the settlement between the city and the firefighter’s union. The agreement guarantees firefighters eight years of back pay and raises over the next five years.

"Good news. Great news. Firefighters are finally getting what we deserve," said Chris Simonton, the chief investigator of the Houston Fire Department's Arson Division.

The country’s third-largest fire department is celebrating the historic agreement between the city and the Houston Professional Firefighters’ Association.

"In order to get this deal done, we said very clearly that you have to address the past liability, and you also have to address a contract moving forward," said Marty Lancton of the Houston Professional Firefighters Association.

Following years of frustrations under the previous mayoral administration, the over half a billion dollar settlement will resolve the eight-year deadlock over firefighters' wages.

"We released the general terms of the agreement. The $650 million eliminates the city’s liability that has occurred from the last mayor," said Lancton.

"For over seven years again, men and women in the Houston Fire Department have been looking for a contract, looking for fair pay, and their families have been suffering and struggling and Mayor Whitmire came in and took care of that," said Dwight Anthony, a former city council member.

The agreement makes the 18% pay increase from 2021 permanent and mandates additional raises of 10% beginning in July.

The settlement also states current, retired and families of firefighters who died since 2017, will receive a lump sum payment for back pay. That money will come from judgment bonds issued by the city.

"We are proud to stand here today finally resolving something that has caused so much pain, so many struggles throughout the years," said Lancton.

"This is a significant amount of money to me and my family. It’s going to allow me to pay off some debts and allow me to put my kids through college," said Simonton.

The agreement will be presented to a judge on Monday morning.