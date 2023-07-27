article

A firefighter was hospitalized for injuries suffered while fighting a house fire in Northside Houston earlier this week.

Last Sunday, a home caught fire in the 1700 block of Deams Street in the Eastex-Jensen Area.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to battle a heavy fire and smoke coming from a 1-story house.

The severity of conditions at the home forced the crew to make defensive maneuvers.

40 fire personnel from several local stations were dispatched during this incident.

Officials say the blaze caused more than $600,000 worth of damage to the house.

They also confirm the home was vacant and had been burned before.

Houston Fire Department arson investigators were called in to determine the cause and origin.

The house fire is still under investigation.