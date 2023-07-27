Expand / Collapse search

Houston fire: Several cars, building burn on city's south side

By
Published 
11:41AM
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - A fire sent up a massive, dark plume of smoke on Houston's south side on Thursday morning.

The 2-alarm fire was reported in the 2900 block of Holmes.

Fire burns several cars, building in Houston

A fire sent up a massive plume of smoke on Thursday morning as several cars and part of a building burned on Houston's south side.

Several cars and part of a building were on fire at a recycling plant.

Firefighters appeared to have put out most of the flames by 11:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.