A fire sent up a massive, dark plume of smoke on Houston's south side on Thursday morning.

The 2-alarm fire was reported in the 2900 block of Holmes.

Several cars and part of a building were on fire at a recycling plant.

Firefighters appeared to have put out most of the flames by 11:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.