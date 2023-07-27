Houston fire: Several cars, building burn on city's south side
HOUSTON - A fire sent up a massive, dark plume of smoke on Houston's south side on Thursday morning.
The 2-alarm fire was reported in the 2900 block of Holmes.
Several cars and part of a building were on fire at a recycling plant.
Firefighters appeared to have put out most of the flames by 11:30 a.m.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
