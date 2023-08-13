Houston Fire Department working to extinguish large mulch fire on Crawford Street

The Houston Fire Department (HFD) is responding to a grass fire in the 5800 block of Crawford Street.

HFD was dispatched to the fire around 2:27 p.m. A plume of smoke could be seen coming from the area.

The fire is a mulch fire. HFD firefighters are working to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading.

There are no reports of injuries or damage at this time.

HFD will provide updates as the situation develops.

In addition, some of the Houston area is under a burn ban.