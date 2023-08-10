A fire broke out at an apartment complex in north Houston on Wednesday night, causing extensive damage to one building and damaging at least six units.

The fire occurred at a complex located at 13111 Northborough, near Greenspoint. Firefighters responded to the scene at 9:45 p.m. and found heavy fire coming from one of the buildings. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire and was brought under control about an hour later.

"We were laying there. Sleep, I mean. Well, I was laying in the bed, apartment resident Edlee Taylor says. I smelt something, but I thought it was just a neighbor. Well, cooking had burnt something. Then somebody were beating on our door. My brother went to the door and came outside and he came back and said, Brother, the place is on fire. You know, I didn't believe it at first. I was stumbling around in the house, but when I walked outside and looked up over my head, you could see the roof burning. The fire started right up, straight up from my apartment."

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross has been requested to help the displaced residents.

