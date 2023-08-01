Houston fire: Firefighters battling apartment fire on Seminar Drive

Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire located in north Houston.

Details are limited, but officials said the fire sparked up at 802 Seminar Drive.

Officials said they are working to put out the blaze at this time.

Currently, no injuries have been reported.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while authorities are on scene extinguishing the fire.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.