Houston fire: 1 killed in late night house fire on Midfield Drive

The Houston Fire Department is currently working to extinguish a house fire that has turned deadly.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire sparked up near the 6700 block of Midfield Drive.

Officials said one person was killed in the fire.

No firefighters have been injured in the fire.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.