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The Brief A man was shot in Houston's Independence Heights neighborhood. Police say the worker was confronting someone trying to steal construction equipment. The man is expected to survive.



A worker was shot while confronting someone who was trying to steal construction equipment at a home in Houston’s Independence Heights neighborhood on Wednesday, police say.

What we know:

The shooting was reported around 1 p.m. on East 32nd Street, west of Airline Drive.

Police arrived to find a man who had been shot twice. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Houston police say the man and another person were doing work on a house when the suspect walked up and tried to steal some construction equipment.

The two workers confronted the suspect, and the suspect shot one of them, police say.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived. Police are searching for surveillance video to get a better description of the suspect.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.