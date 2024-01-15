Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
8
Wind Chill Warning
from MON 1:24 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Walker County, Washington County
Hard Freeze Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Freeze Warning
from MON 3:26 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Wind Advisory
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST, Galveston Island
Wind Chill Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Chill Advisory
from MON 1:24 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 9:00 AM CST, Cherokee County

Houston fire: 1 killed in apartment fire on Corporate Drive

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway following a deadly apartment fire on Monday night in Houston

Details are limited, but the Houston Fire Department said the fire sparked up on the 7900 block of Corporate Drive. 

Authorities said they were able to extinguish the fire, but one person was killed. 

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The Houston Fire Department said no firefighters were injured in the fire. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 