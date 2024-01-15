Houston fire: 1 killed in apartment fire on Corporate Drive

An investigation is underway following a deadly apartment fire on Monday night in Houston.

Details are limited, but the Houston Fire Department said the fire sparked up on the 7900 block of Corporate Drive.

Authorities said they were able to extinguish the fire, but one person was killed.

The Houston Fire Department said no firefighters were injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.