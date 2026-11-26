The Brief Ten train cars were found to be off the train tracks on Wednesday night. No leaks or spills were reported. No injuries were reported.



The Houston Fire Department says there was no threat in the Greater Fifth Ward area after multiple train cars derailed from the tracks on Wednesday night.

Houston Fifth Ward train derailment

What we know:

The derailment was on Press and Gillespie Streets, close to I-10 and Waco Street.

A Houston Fire district chief said his crew was called about the incident at around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. They found 10 cars detailed when they arrived at the scene.

The fire department contacted railroad personnel. The crew initially learned that the cars were carrying "flammable liquids" and "dry product," but the cars were found to be empty and there were no signs of any spills or toxic situations.

No injuries were reported.