FIFA World Cup 2026: Houston transit guide for NRG stadium and Fan Festivals

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The Brief Houston will host seven matches and over 500,000 visitors, utilizing a new Green Corridor and expanded METRORail service to connect NRG Stadium with downtown fan festivals. Public transit fares will remain $1.25 to maintain affordability, but drivers should expect heavy freeway congestion and stadium parking fees ranging from $100 to $175. Travelers can now use the new 500 Downtown Direct bus service for non-stop transit between downtown and both Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports.



Millions of soccer fans are expected to travel to Houston during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the city serving as a key host for matches, fan events and regional travel across Texas.

Houston is set to host seven matches at NRG Stadium (called Houston Stadium for the FIFA World Cup), including the knockout rounds, while more than 500,000 visitors are projected to come to the city during the tournament.

Aerial view of NRG Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2014, in Houston. ( Smiley N. Pool / Houston Chronicle ) (Photo by Smiley N. Pool/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

FIFA Fan Festival activities in East Downtown (EaDo) and events across the metro area are expected to draw large crowds daily, putting added pressure on transportation systems across Houston.

Flights and travel from Houston airports

Courtesy Houston Airports

Here’s a breakdown of how visitors can get to and around Houston, and what to expect.

What we know:

Most visitors will arrive through Houston’s two major airports:

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)

Hobby Airport is closer to Houston Stadium with about a 20 to 30-minute drive, while George Bush Airport serves as the primary international hub with international flights.

To improve access during the World Cup, Houston Metro has expanded its 500 Downtown Direct bus service, which now connects both airports through downtown, giving travelers a direct transit option into the city.

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Houston METRO: Public transit routes and fares

Local perspective:

Houston’s METRO system, including light rail, buses and Park & Ride, will be the backbone of transportation during the tournament.

Service is being expanded across the system to handle increased demand while maintaining reliability for daily riders.

Red Line trains every six minutes

Green and Purple lines every 12 minutes, running two-car trains

Extended service hours across rail lines

Increased bus capacity, including 50 additional private buses

Expanded Park & Ride service connecting suburbs to key destinations

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 28: Visitors turn toward the parking lots across from NRG Stadium as they make their way to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo for the first day of the annual event on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 in Houston. (Brett Coomer Expand

Dig deeper:

Unlike some host cities, Houston officials say transit fares will not increase during the World Cup. Metro’s standard fare, about $1.25 for rail and bus service, will remain in place, with leaders emphasizing accessibility and affordability.

The goal is to accommodate large crowds without pricing out local riders or visitors.

How to get to Houston Stadium for World Cup Matches

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 6: A general exterior view of NRG Stadium, host venue for the FIFA World Cup 2026 during the Gold Cup 2025 Final match between United States and Mexico at NRG Stadium on July 6, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barra Expand

Big picture view:

Public transit will be the most reliable way to reach Houston Stadium during the World Cup.

The METRORail Red Line provides direct access to the stadium via NRG Stadium Park/Astrodome Station, located a short walk from the venue. Shuttle and standby buses will be staged near Downtown Houston and Houston Stadium to manage the overflow of crowds.

Exploring The Green Corridor

Houston is introducing a fan-focused transit concept known as the Green Corridor.

This route connects major World Cup destinations, including:

Houston Stadium

Downtown Houston

Midtown, Museum District and Third Ward

FIFA Fan Festival in EaDo

The corridor combines rail lines, walking paths and bike trails, allowing fans to move between key locations without relying on cars.

Officials say the design also incorporates shaded areas, parks and public spaces to help visitors navigate Houston’s summer heat.

FIFA Fan Festival EaDo: Location and activities

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 15: An artist rendering of the FIFA Fan Festival 2026 is seen during a news conference releasing details about the event in Houston, Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) Expand

Dig deeper:

The FIFA Fan Festival will be located in East Downtown (EaDo), a walkable neighborhood near Shell Energy Stadium known for its restaurants, bars and cultural scene. The area will host:

Live match watch parties for the entire tournament

Entertainment and fan activations

Local food vendors and cultural programming

Rail access via the Green and Purple METRORail lines will connect EaDo directly to downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.

Houston World Cup Parking and Rideshare Tips

Close-up of vertical sign with logos for ridesharing companies Uber and Lyft, with wheels of a car in the background, indicating a location where rideshare pickups are available in downtown Los Angeles, California, October 24, 2018. (Photo by Smith C Expand

What you can do:

Driving will still be an option, but officials are warning of heavy congestion across Houston’s freeway system, especially near Houston Stadium, Downtown Houston and major airport corridors.

Parking near the stadium will be limited and expensive, with reports showing prices between about $100 and $175 per vehicle during matches. Instead, fans are encouraged to use designated rideshare drop-off zones and shuttle connections from commercial areas.

(Photo by Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

To reduce congestion, Houston transportation officials plan to scale back major highway construction projects leading up to the World Cup.

The goal is to keep key travel corridors open and avoid delays during one of the city’s busiest periods. However, not all construction will stop. Some projects will continue, but will avoid peak hours.

Federal Funding and Infrastructure Updates

UNITED STATES - JULY 15: Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, leaves the Senate Republicans' lunch in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The backstory:

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released a statement in March 2026 informing Texans about Houston’s transit system receiving more than $9 million in federal funding to support World Cup transportation planning. The funding is said to help expand transit capacity.

City officials say the investment is critical to handling the expected surge of fans while ensuring safe and efficient travel across the city.

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