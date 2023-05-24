A Houston father is being remembered Wednesday night after he was shot near Memorial Park.

Moses Jonathan Gama, a loving husband and father to one toddler and an unborn son, was only 21-years-old when he was shot Sunday afternoon. He drove to The Post Oak at Woodway apartments to meet someone selling a PlayStation console.

Gama's wife was with him at the time as he was trying to buy the PlayStation for his 2-year-old son’s birthday.

When he got out of the car and walked over to meet the seller, an unknown number of people tried to rob him. He was shot multiple times.

"It hurts. Knowing that he was murdered. It hurts a lot. Especially since he was young," says Sydney Carrillo, Gama's niece.

The family says his wife didn't see it, but she heard the shots and found her husband on the ground.

Officers responded to the scene where they found Gama suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Gama's family says he was a kind and fun person and also an avid gamer who would buy games like that often.

"The family, my mother had told him several times that you have to be careful with those. Go to a police station, go to a public setting to complete these transactions," said Gama's nephew, Marc Carrillo. "This one just happened to be an unfortunate ending."

Gama's family says the police are working on locating the suspects who they believe were living at that complex. His funeral services were held Wednesday night with his burial services happening on Thursday.

No new details are being released at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.