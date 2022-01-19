Father charged with murder for deadly shooting of son, 27, in SW Houston

article

Houston police say a father has been arrested for the deadly shooting of his adult son on Tuesday.

John Ieans, 65, is charged with murder in connection to the death of 27-year-old Andrew Ieans, police say.

PREVIOUS: Police: Father fatally shot adult son during altercation in SW Houston

The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of Rollingbrook Drive.

According to HPD, officers arrived and found Andrew Ieans lying on the home’s front lawn and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say a witness reported that Andrew and his father were arguing when the father shot and killed his son.

John Ieans remained at the scene and was arrested.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP