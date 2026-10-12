Houston father becomes first in Texas to use wearable incubator to hold premature baby

The Brief A Houston father became the first dad in Texas to use a wearable incubator, called a "Skincubator," to hold his premature baby skin-to-skin. Dorian and Dr. Tiffany Ojemen welcomed twins Silas and Simone at 26 weeks at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital. The device allows parents to safely bond with fragile NICU infants while keeping them connected to critical life-support equipment.



A Houston father made history as the first dad in Texas to hold his premature baby skin-to-skin using a new wearable incubator called a "Skincubator," hospital officials said.

Dorian Ojemen’s wife, Tiffany, an obstetrician and gynecologist, gave birth to their twins, Silas and Simone, at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital on Aug. 7, at 26 weeks.

The new parents could only touch the twins through the openings of their NICU incubators for almost two weeks before hospital staff introduced the Skincubator.

The wearable device allows critically fragile newborns to experience skin-to-skin contact while staying connected to essential medical equipment.

Overcoming fears in the NICU

Holding such small infants can be intimidating for new parents, but the device helped ease those concerns.

"I was just very nervous because they’re very small and I was scared to do skin-to-skin because I just didn’t know how vulnerable they would be," Dorian Ojemen said.

"So when I heard there’s an easy way to have them close to me, I was, like, excited about the opportunity."

Bonding and health benefits

Video shows the parents holding the tiny twins to their chests using the devices.

Tiffany Ojemen said holding the babies skin-to-skin helps regulate their heartbeats, helps them relax, and reinforces the bond between the parents and their newborns.