Texas woman faces up to life in prison for fatal 2025 fentanyl overdose
LAREDO, Texas - A 33-year-old Laredo woman has been indicted on federal charges in connection with a fatal fentanyl overdose, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.
Fatal fentanyl overdose case
What we know:
A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment charging Amanda Angelina Sanchez with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
According to the indictment, Sanchez distributed fentanyl to another person on March 2, 2025, and that individual later died after using the drug.
Sanchez remains in federal custody pending further criminal proceedings and is scheduled for a detention hearing at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23.
What's next:
If convicted, Sanchez faces up to life in federal prison and a maximum fine of $1 million.
The Source: Information in this report comes from a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.