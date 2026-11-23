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The Brief A federal grand jury indicted 33-year-old Amanda Angelina Sanchez of Laredo on two counts related to fentanyl distribution. Prosecutors allege Sanchez distributed fentanyl to another person on March 2, 2025, resulting in that person's death. She faces up to life in federal prison and a $1 million fine if convicted.



A 33-year-old Laredo woman has been indicted on federal charges in connection with a fatal fentanyl overdose, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

Fatal fentanyl overdose case

What we know:

A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment charging Amanda Angelina Sanchez with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to the indictment, Sanchez distributed fentanyl to another person on March 2, 2025, and that individual later died after using the drug.

Sanchez remains in federal custody pending further criminal proceedings and is scheduled for a detention hearing at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23.

What's next:

If convicted, Sanchez faces up to life in federal prison and a maximum fine of $1 million.