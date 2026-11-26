The Brief Thanksgiving chill continues Thursday night and Black Friday Major coastal storm impacting East Coast travel Weekend weather looks awesome



COOL HOLIDAY WEATHER

The coldest air of the season dropped in for Thanksgiving morning, with many spots in the 30s. It has been a chilly day, with high temperatures near 60. Look for another chilly night ahead, with temperatures in the 30s. There could also be some patchy areas of frost. Remember to wear extra layers, protect sensitive plants and keep your pets warm. We should rebound nicely to the middle 60s for your Black Friday shopping with lots of sun.

MAJOR STORM IMPACTING EAST COAST

Coastal low continues to bring heavy rain, coastal flooding and the threat for wind gusts up to 60-70 mph for the Northeast United States through tonight. A high wind warning remains in place for New York City for Thanksgiving and the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed until Saturday morning.

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WEEKEND WEATHER LOOKS AWESOME

Holiday weekend weather looks pretty awesome for Houston with plenty of sunshine expected on Saturday and highs rebounding to the low 70s. Some models are hinting at another weak cold front on Sunday. Doesn't appear that it will bring much rain, but it could knock temperatures back to the 40s by Sunday night after climbing to the 70s Sunday afternoon.