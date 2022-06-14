Houston family with disabled child forced to live without AC for 2 months; apartment complex not helping

A Houston grandmother and caretaker of a 3-year-old boy with Cerebral Palsy reached out to FOX 26 after she said they've been living in their apartment without air conditioning for about two months.

"That’s what really makes me mad, he’s a baby, my grandkids are here, and you are telling me you just don't care," said Cynthia Marshall, grandmother. "It's taking too long for you to fix it."

RELATED: Houston Fire Department seeing increase in heat-related emergencies

Marshall tells us her patience has run out. She says it’s been eight weeks since she first notified management that her central air and heating has not been working.

"I told them something is going on with my air conditioning. It's not cooling," said Marshall.

She says she first notified them on April 20 about the issue, then again on May 22. She also tells us she followed up with calls that have not been returned. The last straw was when she noticed Jayceon’s milk, during his feeding time, had spoiled. She immediately went to show management.

"I took the baby bag, it was spoiled because it was hot in the house, so I took the whole thing up there," said Marshall.

MORE HOUSTON NEWS

We asked what was it like when you went to the office, and you showed them the bag of milk that was spoiled. Marshall says it was like they did not care.

She says the heat is hurting his health, Jayceon has been throwing up because of the heat.

The apartment complex had provided Marshall with a window unit, but she says it does not work.

"It’s just overwhelming, we should not have to live in a hot unit like this," said Marshall.