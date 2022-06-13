Houston Fire Department seeing increase in heat-related emergencies

The heatwave going on across much of the state of Texas can be dangerous and even deadly, if we are not careful.

The Houston Fire Department says they're already seeing a high increase in heat-related emergencies.

All of the heat-related medical emergencies creep up on you with the most common being heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and most severe cases - heat stroke.

More Houstonians are feeling the heat and in need of help according to Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena.

"In June, we normally see the call volume go up. But this year, we have seen an average of 230% increase from about 60 to 199. Again it’s those activities that we do each and every day. It’s hot outside. It is going to be hot, be mindful of what you are doing. This year, the amount of heat-related deaths are taking a turn for us," said Pena.

Here are some tips to help beat the heat:

- Hot cars can be deadly. Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees.

- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

- Check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

- If you don’t have air conditioning, seek relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day in places like schools, libraries, theaters, malls, etc.

- Avoid extreme temperature changes.

- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.

- Slow down, stay indoors, and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

- Postpone outdoor games and activities.

- Take frequent breaks and use a buddy system when working outdoors.

- Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water and shade.