Whether you're looking for some family fun, an outdoor festival or some live music, there are plenty of events to choose from this weekend.

Here's a look at some of the events happening this weekend in the Greater Houston area.

View of the skyline with the skyscrapers of Houston in Texas. (Photo by Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Lone Star Rally

This massive four-day motorcycle rally is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to Galveston. There will be bike and car shows, live music, demo rides, live music, rodeo games, a tattoo contest, hundreds of vendors and more.

When: Thursday, Nov. 2 through Sunday, Nov. 5

Where: Galveston, Texas

Cost: Varies by event

Asia Society Texas Night Market

Asia Society Texas is hosting its annual Night Market, a celebration of Houston's AAPI communities featuring a curated selection of 60+ local AAPI vendors, outdoor activities, and an all-access Beer Garden. You can also enjoy ticketed indoor activities like after-hours exhibition access, sumo wrestling demonstrations for an extra $5, a Japanese-style carnival and more.

When: Friday, Nov. 3; 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Asia Society Texas Center, 1370 Southmore Blvd., Houston, TX 77004

Cost: Free outdoor market; $5 indoor activities

The Light Park

It’s opening weekend at The Light Park! The drive-through holiday show includes millions of dazzling lights and festive music. Food and drinks are also available for purchase.

When: Begins Friday, Nov. 3

Where: Locations in Spring, Katy

Cost: Pre-season sale $25; in season up to $49 (price per car)

3rd Annual Houston Dia de los Muertos Parade

The 3rd Annual Houston Dia de los Muertos Festival features a parade and celebration to honor loved ones. The event will have live music, a procession, concessions, arts and crafts and more.

When: Saturday, Nov. 4; 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Sam Houston Park, 1000 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Free

Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert

The Houston Symphony performs John William’s iconic soundtrack as you watch Raiders of the Lost Ark on the big screen. Families of four to six can save 20% when they add four, five, or six tickets to their cart.

When: Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: $59+

Houston AfriFEST

The Nigerian-American Multicultural Council is hosting its 10th Annual Houston AfriFEST, a vibrant celebration of African culture. Local and international vendors will showcase art, music, crafts, food and fashion from various African regions.

When: Saturday, Nov. 4; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Houston Christian University, 7502 Fondren Road Houston, TX 77074

Cost: $5 in advance; $10 day of; free for children 12 and under, students, seniors and veterans

Discover Houston Music Showcase

More than 80 bands applied for the Discover Houston Music Showcase, and now the Top 3 bands will perform. The Creeps were announced as the winners. Blossom Aloe was first runner up and Sugar Joiko was second runner up.

When: Saturday, Nov. 4; 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010

Cost: Free

Hands-on Houston Family Festival

The free community event returns, this year celebrating wood crafts and the fall exhibition, "Tree of Life". There will be demonstrations by Gulf Coast Woodturners and the Woodworkers Club of Houston, hands-on craft activities, and a free tree giveaway while supplies last. There are also food and refreshments available for purchase.

When: Saturday, Nov. 4; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Houston Center for Contemporary Craft, 4848 Main St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Free

Houston Water Lantern Festival

Design your own floating lantern and launch it at this family friendly event. Enjoy music, food trucks and fun activities before the main event.

When: Saturday, Nov. 4; gates open at 3:30 p.m.; launch at 6:30 p.m.

Where: City Place Plaza, 1250 Lake Plaza Dr., Spring, TX 77389

Cost: $26.98 online in-advance; $40.99 at the event

Puptopia Houston

This is an event created for pet parents and their fur babies. Watch a performance on the stage, pose for pictures with your pet, get some eats and treats at the K9 lounge, visit the SPAW, or stop by one of the custom activations designed for your pup.

When: Saturday, Nov. 4; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Brazos River Park, 18427 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Cost: $35

